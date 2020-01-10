Road closure for sewer pipe work

Severn Trent says that the Telford work is "progressing well" and that Ironbridge Road will be closed from Monday, January 13, to January 26.

The project is seeing the company lay 1.5km of new sewer pipes, as well as the refurbishment of two existing pumping stations, while constructing a third pumping station on Waterloo Street.

The company has completed work on Waterloo Street and has installed some of the pipes on Ironbridge Road and the Severn Valley Way.

Debbie Goodale from Severn Trent said: “Works progressing really well, and with the existing pumping stations refurbished, and the new one constructed – our network will be able look after the waste in the area better than before.

"Pumping stations help us move the waste around our network, and makes sure it gets to our treatment works, this project will ensure our customers have a network that will benefit them for years to come.”

The Severn Valley Footpath will remain closed until August 2020.

“We know there’s never really a good time to do this type of work, and we are really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause,” added Ms Goodale. “When all work is finished, with the new pipes and refurbished pump stations, we’re massively reducing the chances of pollution and problems for those living in the area and we will be able to manage our network better.”