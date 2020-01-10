New armed forces hub launches in Shropshire

It has been launched by Telford & Wrekin Council and Citizens Advice Telford and the Wrekin, along with other organisations.

The new initiative forms part of the borough's Armed Forces Covenant.

It is a free service providing information and signposting services for veterans, serving personnel, reservists and families.

The information hub will be in Wellington on Tuesday between 10am and noon at Wrekin Masonic Association.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for communities and inclusivity said: “We are extremely proud of our armed forces community here in Telford and Wrekin.

"The Armed Forces Covenant in the borough recognises the value serving personnel, both regular and reservist, veterans and military families, contribute to our business and our country.

“We want to ensure that members of the armed forces in our borough have all of the support and information that they need when it comes to accessing local services, or should they require any additional support at any point.

"The information hubs are a great way of making this information accessible and providing opportunities to talk face to face.”

For more information contact 01952 567173.