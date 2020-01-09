Two men injured after disorder outside Telford pub

It happened outside the Unicorn Pub in Hollies Road, Little Dawley, at about 12.20am on January 1.

The two men were both injured, but have since been discharged from hospital.

Now police are looking for anybody who saw the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information about what happened is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 29s 010120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org