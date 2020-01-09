Pair in Porsche arrested in Telford as both deny driving

Police managed to stop the car this morning after the drivers declined to stop.

Both of the car's occupants claimed they were not driving, but West Mercia Police officers took them both into custody for failing to stop and on suspicion of drug driving.

A social media statement from the police said: "Porsche failed to stop for us today in Telford, but was no match for our driver.

"Caught and detained occupants as they tried to drive off with officers taking them from vehicle. Both claiming they weren’t driving. 2x arrested for fail to stop and s5a drug drive."