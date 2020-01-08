Found in Telford: Illegal bodybuilding drugs that cause cancer and blindness to be destroyed

Telford & Wrekin Council has been given permission to destroy products found at Eden Horticulture in Hortonwood West.

Council officers visited in December and found the powerful supplements in stock for sale online.

The products are not authorised for sale to the public because they are either drugs in the stages of clinical trials, or have been dropped from ever being safe for human consumption due to severe adverse effects such as cancerous growths, kidney failure and eyesight problems.

They were all sold under the Bodybuilt Labs label and promoted as helping to lose fat.

Blindness

The products included Bodybuilt Labs S-23, a pre-clinical trial drug intended to be a potent male hormonal contraceptive; Cardarine GW-201516, which caused the rapid development of cancer in rats and mice; and Andarine (S-4), reported to give a yellow tint to eyesight and night-time blindness.

Today justices at Telford Magistrates Court signed off on condemnation orders, giving the council permission to destroy the products.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement, said: “This is a very serious matter. Products which have been promoted for fitness are either unproven, or have very serious side effects.

"If anyone has taken any of these products and has any concerns, they should contact their GP. If anyone still sees these products for sale, please inform Telford & Wrekin Council’s public protection team by either calling 01952 381818 or emailing public.protection@telford.gov.uk."