Transport minister confirms Telford council will take over parking powers this month

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

The Minister for Transport has confirmed Telford & Wrekin Council will be taking over parking enforcement powers from January 31.

After over a year of planning and consultation, the plans for the council to take over powers from West Mercia Police have now been officially confirmed by the government.

It was confirmed in a letter to the council from Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

From January 31, the council's enforcement officers will be able to issue warnings and fines to those who park poorly or illegally.

The council says there will be no ticketing targets and enforcement officers will not receive bonuses for the amount of tickets they issue.

A consultation on the scheme was held in September 2018, and the application was submitted to the Department for Transport in January 2019.

The plans were given the green light in the summer and the council has since been working on preparing to implement the changes.

