Transport minister confirms Telford council will take over parking powers this month

After over a year of planning and consultation, the plans for the council to take over powers from West Mercia Police have now been officially confirmed by the government.

It was confirmed in a letter to the council from Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

From January 31, the council's enforcement officers will be able to issue warnings and fines to those who park poorly or illegally.

We have an update on our taking over parking enforcement powers - we had been saying "due to take over from police" but we've just received a letter from the Transport Minister confirming it's now definitely on for 31st January. — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 7, 2020

The council says there will be no ticketing targets and enforcement officers will not receive bonuses for the amount of tickets they issue.

A consultation on the scheme was held in September 2018, and the application was submitted to the Department for Transport in January 2019.

The plans were given the green light in the summer and the council has since been working on preparing to implement the changes.