Time called at 'eyesore' Telford pub

By Toby Neal | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

Time has been finally called at one of Telford's pubs, which is in the final stages of demolition.

Trench pic. Demolition nearly complete at the Old Shawbirch pub, Trench Road, Trench. Picture taken on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Trench demolition. Trench pub demolition. Library code: Trench pic 2019. Donnington pic 2019. Trench 2019. Donnington 2019..

The Old Shawbirch in Trench called last orders years ago and fell empty.

By last autumn it was being described as an eyesore which might be attracting squatters, and parish councillors called for it to be knocked down.

Planning permission to demolish the pub and build four homes on the site had already been granted in November 2017.

By September 2017 the pub had been empty for years.

A design statement accompanying that application said at the time: “The existing pub has been closed for a time due to insufficient trade.

“The applicants have maintained the building. However it has been subject to various acts of vandalism and theft over recent time.”

The Old Shawbirch, which used to be called simply the Shawbirch Inn, was already boarded up by February 2012.

