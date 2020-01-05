Drink driving suspect assaults two police officers in Telford

When police went to arrest the driver in Telford, the suspect became aggressive and attacked one officer, who was assisted by a member of the public and had to call for back-up.

The driver then kicked a second officer and was eventually apprehended, later blowing into a breathalyser.

It found 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.

Police said on social media that the incident was "unacceptable" and that their investigations will continue.

They also thanked a member of the public who came to aid of the officer.