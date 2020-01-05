Menu

'Childish' Telford driver smashes wing mirrors of his own car after it was seized by police

By Rob Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A "childish" driver smashed the wing mirrors of his own car after it was seized by police for having no insurance.

The car that was seized and subsequently attacked by its owner. Photo: @TelfordCops

The man was stopped in his black Ford in Brookside on Saturday evening by officers from West Mercia Police.

When they told him it would be seized he "threw his toys out", broke the wing mirrors and damaged outer panels by kicking them.

Officers said on social media that the driver "definitely takes the award for most childish response to a seizure".

In the event that he obtains valid insurance for the car he will have it returned to him in the condition he left it, they said.

