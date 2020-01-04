Jailed: Man drove wrong way around roundabouts and through red lights before burgling his grandfather's home

James Hughes was told he was lucky not to have killed someone by his actions.

Whilst on bail for the driving, Hughes then burgled his grandfather’s home, stealing his wallet and using bank cards to get cash.

Hughes, 36, of Fan Court Avenue, Wolverhampton, was jailed for 12 months for dangerous driving with a further eight month sentence for burglary. Judge Anthony Lowe said he would serve half the sentence before being released on licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and 10 months.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said police noticed Hughes driving badly on the M54 between junctions 6 and 7 at about 1.40pm on August 23 last year.

He was undertaking on the hard shoulder, driving at speed.

Leaving the motorway he drove on the A41 Newport Road towards Cosford at speed, kicking up debris from the road and going over roundabouts the wrong way, causing other motorists to take avoiding action.

When he got to traffic lights he crossed the central reservation and went through red lights on the wrong side of the road, showing complete disregard for other traffic on the road, Mr Hughes said.

Temptation

He then overtook vehicles on a blind bend.

Police were able to stop him when he turned off the A41 into a cul-de-sac.

While on bail for the driving offences Hughes committed the burglary on November 21.

His 86-year-old grandfather was asleep at his home in Low Hill, Wolverhampton, when Hughes walked in and stole his wallet from the table.

He used bank cards inside the wallet to get two amounts of cash, £200 and £80, from local shops.

His grandfather had CCTV which showed Hughes at the front door of the home and police were able to arrest him.

Mr Edwards said Hughes had a long history of offending going back to 2001.

Mr Steven Scully for Hughes said his client had had long periods of not offending in his life, when he had been able to get off drugs and retain employment. However when he returned to drugs his offending began again.

"He went to see his grandfather and father to see if they could give him some money, saw the wallet on the table and temptation got the better of him," Mr Scully said.

"He wants to be drug free again and return to being a family man."