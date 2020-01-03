Drugs and knife arrests in Telford

Officers from the Local Policing Priority Team North said they "started 2020 as [they] mean to go on" after making four separate arrests on Thursday.

The arrests were all in the Telford area. One suspect was found to have more than 70 wraps of what was believed to be heroin and crack cocaine and was arrested for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Another was caught with a camouflage pattern knife and an extendable baton, one was recalled to prison and another was arrested in accordance with a warrant after failing to appear at court.