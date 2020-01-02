Fifty-two houses planned for former Telford concrete works

Brothers Ltd have applied for full permission to develop the four-and-a-half acre plot in Lightmoor, and say it will be “mainly for affordable rent and some shared ownership.

The Cannock-based developer is planning a mix of two and three-bedroom houses, including two bungalows, and 104 car parking spaces.

Outline permission was granted in 2017, and Dawley Hamlets Parish Council will be consulted about the full bid.

The site, west of Lightmoor Road, housed a concrete works from 1975 until 1993, and was an open storage yard afterwards.

A planning statement, submitted by Walker Troup Architects on behalf of Jessup Brothers, says the company “sees this site as an opportunity to add quality affordable housing provision in the area”.

It says: “The site is located southwest of Telford town centre. Vehicular and pedestrian access is via Lightmoor Road.

“The site area is approximately 1.89 hectares and is enclosed by residential properties on the northern boundary and to the west and east, where former colliery spoil heaps have become overgrown with woodland.

“The surrounding area is mainly an area of overgrown woodland over a former industrial past landscape.

“Currently, the area’s industrial past is slowly being replaced by residential schemes.”

The parish council, ward councillors and residents of Leasowe Green, a street to the north of the site, will be consulted before Telford & Wrekin Council makes its decision at a later date.