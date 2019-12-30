Telford man with 200 indecent child images given community order

Pavel Dobosz, 28, was relieved he had been caught after police visited his home in September last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

He had images including 32 of the most serious category and he was sentenced for his crimes on Monday.

He told police he had them when they visited his home.

The judge who sentenced him said: "I regard his candour with the police and recognition of his problem as a very encouraging indication that he is likely to be successful in attempting to tackle his problems."

In all, police found 32 images of category A, the most serious; 30 of category B; and 133 of category C; as well as an illegal cartoon of a child.

The worst image involved a child between the ages of three and six, the court heard.

Prosecutor Rob Edwards said that police visited Dobosz with a warrant after receiving intelligence that "electronic devices at the address had been used to download indecent images".

He said that Dobosz cooperated with the police, telling them they would find indecent images on his computer and handing over his phone voluntarily.

Dobosz was taken to a police station and interviewed. He told officers he had been viewing images of child abuse since the age of 14 or 15.

"He said he needed help and felt better that he had been discovered and had told someone," said Mr Edwards.

Dobosz, of Church Street in St Georges, was convicted of six offences of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing a prohibited image at Telford Magistrates Court on November 6.

His representative at the crown court, Debra White, said: "It is his first offence... he has made full and frank admissions."

Judge Barrie sentenced Dobosz to a community order lasting two years, with conditions that he carry out 35 days of rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and notification order, both of which will last until November 2024.

His computer will be forfeited and destroyed.

The judge told him: "It is a serious factor that some of [the images] were at the highest level of seriousness, category A.

"It's a serious factor that you admitted to the police and to the probation officer that this was not the full extent of your viewing of indecent images, which has gone on for a long time.

"That same candour is helpful to you because it shows to me that you are willing to face up to what you have done and there is a good prospect that you will find a way to stop this offending."

Dobosz will also pay a surcharge and £350 in costs.