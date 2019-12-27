Telford residents urged to recycle Christmas food waste for first time

The grey caddy food recycling service was introduced in the town this year, and for the first time Telford & Wrekin Council is asking people to recycle their food waste rather than put it in the bin.

It comes as the council revealed more than 1,530 tonnes of food waste had been recycled since the service began in September.

The council tweeted: "Just a reminder that leftovers, including turkey bones, can be wrapped in newspaper, kitchen roll or biodegradable liner and popped in your food caddy."

Some wrapping paper can be recycled, although note paper decorated with foil or glitter cannot. Nor can sticky tape, ribbons or tags.

Waste collection will be unchanged on Monday and Tuesday, but if your bins are picked up on a Wednesday, they will be collected a day later.

Those that usually see their bins picked up on a Thursday will instead have to wait until Friday.

Friday collection will instead take place on Saturday.

Services will return to normal on January 6.