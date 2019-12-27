Baby Evelyn is Christmas miracle for Telford family

Evelyn Catherine Jones was born on Christmas Day at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, arriving at 3.17pm and weighing in at a healthy 6lb 5oz.

She was a festive miracle for proud parents Liam and Karen, but the family, from Woodside, Telford, weren't quite home in time for their turkey.

Liam, 28, said: "She was due on January 4 but I knew she'd arrive on Christmas Day. It's the best Christmas present ever."

He added: "We all got home on the day. The wife was out for the count. We were going to my mum's house for dinner but we didn't get out until about 6 or 7pm.

"The kids were chuffed to bits but they were annoyed that they had to wait until 7pm to open their presents."

Much like in the Nat King Cole song L-O-V-E, Evelyn's name was chosen to complete the anagram.

Liam added: "Evelyn was chosen because we realised with the names of our other children - Leah, Owen and Vincent - if we had one with an E it would spell love.

"We didn't realise until just before she was born when we were looking at choosing names. Catherine was after my wife's grandmother. She's 85 now and they are very close."

Given that Evelyn's birth fell on Christmas Day, the thrifty parents out there might see it as an opportunity to make a cheeky saving on birthday and Christmas presents. But Liam insists Evelyn will get both.

"We'll sort her out," he laughed. "Because she was born in the afternoon, we might have Christmas in the morning and her birthday in the afternoon."