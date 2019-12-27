£1,000 target reached for wildlife cameras at Telford beauty spot

Volunteers from Friends of Holmer Lake & Madebrook held a series of events after a spate of attacks on swans during which one was shot and killed and another left with a metal nut lodged into its beak.

The money came from community activities which raised £800 and £200 was donated by Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council towards the effort.

The group is now appealing for a surveillance industry specialist to come forward with technical advice before the equipment is installed at the site.

Friends' chairman Connor Furnival said: "We have now reached our target of £1,000 for the Save Our Swans campaign and we can now start to look to purchase nature cameras for the monitoring and most importantly protection of wildlife at Holmer Lake.

"The funds have came from the very generous public, community events and thanks to the parish council for getting us over the £1,000 line with a £200 grant.

The fundraising drive included a sponsored walk at around 22 pools in the borough, online crowdfunding, events organised at the Mallard pub, in Brookside Avenue, and Brookside Big Local.

"We are immensely grateful," Mr Furnival added.