Telford's kicking Kodi helps dementia patients

Kodi Slater helped his grandfather, Harry, stimulate his brain while he lived with the disease by partaking in football and boxing exercises with him, even when he was armchair-bound.

A video of Kodi and Harry playing football went viral earlier this year, leading to attention from various care homes and charities.

"Kodi's 'fighting dementia' posts inspired Langdale Care in the East Midlands, who contacted our Facebook page enquiring where we got the boxing and football equipment from," Kodi's father, Phil Slater, said.

"They thought the armchair sports we did were a fantastic idea.

"I had been trying to promote this for years, so as you can imagine, this was amazing news."

Harry died in 2017, but all the equipment used in the activities was donated to residents at five Langdale homes, who are now more active than ever before.

"Over 180 residents in the East Midlands are benefitting from the activities we did with my dad," Phil continued.

"The feedback has been phenomenal, and it's been amazing for families to see what a reaction this is having on their loved ones."

Last month, the activities spread even further when a video of the Langdale residents taking part was shared on the Alzheimer's Society Facebook page.

"They were really impressed with the idea and asked me if they could share the video," Phil said.

"It's great to finally see these activities that we did with my dad putting a smile on the face of other people and their fight against dementia."