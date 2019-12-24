Two men arrested after violent incident at Telford traffic lights

A man in his 30s was assaulted by two men after they all left their vehicles at the junction Lawley Drive and Pepper Mill, near the centre of Lawley village, at about 1.20pm on Monday.

Two men were arrested and are in police custody.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to share information that could be helpful with the investigation.

A West Mercia Police statement said: "It’s believed there were a number of vehicles at the traffic lights at the time, as well as pedestrians in the area, and police are asking any witnesses, including any motorists with dash cam footage, to get in contact.

"Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 365s of December 23."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org