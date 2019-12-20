'Snowbie wan Kenobie' and 'Hans Snowlo' - meet Telford's fleet of gritters

As the borough prepares for winter, the council is getting its gritters ready and asked the public for help naming the fleet.

Council chiefs say there were some 'brilliant suggestions'.

The winning names included Itsy Bitsy Teeney Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney.

Frosty the Snow Van, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Spready Mercury also made the list.

The other names that were picked included The Thawminator, Hansel and Grittle and John Wayne – True Gritter.