Two arrested and 100 vehicles stopped in Telford operation

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

More than 100 vehicles were stopped and two people arrested in one day as part of a multi-agency police operation in Telford.

The officers involved in the operation

On Monday, December 16, West Mercia Police student officers joined forces with other teams including the DVSA, HMRC and Telford & Wrekin Council to stop vehicles on the Randlay and Hollinswood Parish Council car park near the centre of Telford.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, after a vehicle was stopped and found with items that had been stolen in a burglary in September inside.

Over the course of the day more than 100 vehicles were stopped with 19 tickets issued, two vehicles seized and four stop and searches carried out. The DVSA issued six prohibition notices to vehicles deemed non-road worthy.

Motorists were also tested for alcohol and drugs with all passing and not found to be under the influence of either.

The operation was also supported by the Problem Solving Hub covering Telford and Telford’s Rural and Business Crime Officer.

