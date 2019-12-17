Two men and a boy, aged 16, arrested after Telford stabbing

The men, aged 27 and 23, and the boy have been arrested in connection with the attack.

It happened just after 10pm on Wednesday, December 11 in Crescent Road, Hadley.

The 27- and 23-year-old men have been recalled to prison.

The 16 year old boy has been released on police bail.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference OIS 715s 111219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org