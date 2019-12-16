Menu

Advertising

Two people taken to hospital after blaze at Telford care home complex

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people were taken to hospital following a fire at a care home complex in Telford.

The scene of the fire. Pic: Chris N

Two domestic properties, one vehicle and one motorhome were involved in a large fire at Morton Court in Dawley last night.

The incident was reported at around 6pm. Four fire engines were sent out from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington.

The scene of the fire. Pic: Chris N

The police and ambulance service were also at the scene.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the incident and two people were taken to Princess Royal Hospital.

One car port was completely destroyed by the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News