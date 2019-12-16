Two people taken to hospital after blaze at Telford care home complex

Two domestic properties, one vehicle and one motorhome were involved in a large fire at Morton Court in Dawley last night.

The incident was reported at around 6pm. Four fire engines were sent out from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington.

The scene of the fire. Pic: Chris N

The police and ambulance service were also at the scene.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the incident and two people were taken to Princess Royal Hospital.

One car port was completely destroyed by the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the fire is not being treated as suspicious.