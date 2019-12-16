Telford's Reuben, aged two, checks out digger after waving at construction staff every day

Rookie Reuben Gardner got himself noticed by workers on a housing development in Telford by waving to them from his home every evening as they left work for the day.

Seeing Reuben's potential, Georgina Gould, assistant site manager at David Wilson Homes' Doseley Park development, recruited him to join the team and have a go himself.

Mum Amy said: “Reuben is always standing by the window of our home and waiting for the construction staff to drive by at the end of the day, so he can wave to them.

“We were delighted when Georgina asked us to join the site team and invited Reuben to sit on the digger and even beep the horn. He loved every minute of it and I’m sure he will be even more keen to wave at employees every day!”

Georgina said: “We were thrilled to invite Reuben to take part in some of the day-to-day activities on-site. It was a pleasure to see him thoroughly enjoy himself, and he even looked disappointed when it was over.

"We look forward to seeing Reuben every day we are on site at Doseley Park and hope to see him as an apprentice for David Wilson Homes in the future.”

Doseley Park, where Reuben and his mum and dad live, is a development of two and three bedroomed homes.