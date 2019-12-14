Menu

Two injured as car overturns in Telford

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | News | Published:

A Telford slip road was closed today after a car flipped on to its roof.

The vehicle overturned on the slipway onto Queensway from Holyhead Road, Snedshill, at around 1pm.

Two people in the car managed to get out themselves, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Both were said to have suffered minor injuries and the ambulance service attended.

Police closed the slip road while the car was recovered.

The fire service said that the vehicle had collided with “street furniture” and overturned.

