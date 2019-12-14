Developers criticised by councillors

Countryside Properties UK won permission to build on the site of the Sutherland Co-operative Academy on Gibbons Road, Trench, a year ago.

Wrockwardine Wood and Trench parish councillors Charles Smith and David Wright were among those who attended a public meeting about the progress of the development.

Councillor Smith said the company needs to take account of the residents and their rights and warned the site could ultimately be shut down if it does not comply with its terms.

A Countryside spokesman said they “strive to be good neighbours” and are implementing wheel-washing, road sweeping and stronger monitoring of working times.

The public meeting was held on Tuesday, November 12, and Councillor Wright told Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council he, with colleagues, planning officers and the developers’ representatives, visited the site two weeks later.

“We highlighted some of the major concerns that you had spoken to us about,” he said.

“The council’s planning monitoring officer is now going to go to the site first thing in the morning and also later in the afternoon so we can have a continuing dialogue with the developer.”

Councillor Wright, who is also the Telford and Wrekin Council's cabinet member in charge of housing, transport and infrastructure, added that they were “surprised to see there is no wheel-washing taking place when vehicles move off the site, and that is moving material onto the roadway”.

Planning permission for the 123 houses was granted last December.

A construction environmental management plan, prepared by Countryside Properties and submitted with the application, recommended working hours of 7.30am to 6pm on weekdays, 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

It also said any vehicles which are found to have excessive dirt will have their wheels cleaned and the dirt removed using a jet wash prior to leaving the site.

Councillor Smith, who also chairs the borough’s planning committee, said: “The dumper trucks were chugging away at seven in the morning, which they shouldn’t be. People were being knocked up and asked ‘Can you move your car?’

“I accuse the developer of cocking a snook at the local planning authority and also the residents, and need to take account of the residents and the rights they have got.”

A spokesperson for Countryside said: “We always strive to be good neighbours and regret that our work near Gibbons Road has had this impact on those living nearby.

“Having reviewed the concerns raised by the council, we are taking steps towards resolving these issues in order to reduce any potential disruption to the local residents. This includes the implementation of a wheel-washing procedure, as well as a road sweeper, to help reduce the amount of mud on the roads.

“As a result, stronger internal measures are being put into place to ensure that all works are carried out within the dedicated working hours for the site. The wellbeing of residents will remain a priority for the remainder of our time on site and we will continue to monitor the situation.”