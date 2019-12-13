Menu

General Election 2019: Telford MP Lucy Allan thanks those who gave her landslide majority

By Mat Growcott | Telford | General Election 2019 | Published:

Returning Telford MP Lucy Allan has thanked all those that helped her to increase her majority at last night's election.

Lucy Allan

Ms Allan increased her majority from 720 in 2017, to receiving nearly 11,000 votes more than her closest rival, Labour’s Katrina Gilman.

She said she had huge ambitions for the future of Telford, with a continued focus on Princess Royal Hospital and child sexual exploitation.

“I am very grateful to the people of Telford for re-electing me as their MP for a third term and with a substantially increased majority,” Ms Allan said.

“It is a huge honour. It has been an extraordinary journey over the last seven years to get to this point.

“I will be focusing on delivering the commitments I made during the election campaign. Going from a target marginal to having a substantial majority does change the way I can now operate as Telford’s MP. I can operate with greater authority with a sizeable mandate.

“I have huge ambitions for the future of Telford and I am so pleased to be a part of what will be a bright future for our town.”

