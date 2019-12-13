Shropshire hospitals gear up for Christmas dinner

The team has been working on a project to make Christmas Day lunch special so inpatients at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford won’t have to miss out on all the festivities.

For the third year in a row, charitable funds have been secured through the trust meaning that the hospitals can make Christmas lunch that bit more special.

They will be offering a festive range of sustainable napkins and Christmas crackers, containing no plastic, along with a slice of Christmas cake and a healthy fruit juice drink for patients.

Staff will also be thanked for their continued commitment to the trust as the catering team will be serving up a free Christmas lunch to all those working on Christmas Day and will send platters of sandwiches to ward staff working overnight.

Ian Stuart, catering operations manager at SaTH, said: “We are always trying to find ways to make the experience of patients the very best it can be, and this will hopefully bring a smile to the faces of those who are unfortunate enough to find themselves in hospital this Christmas.”