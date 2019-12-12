Man in hospital with life threatening injuries after Telford stabbing

He was stabbed just after 10pm last night in Crescent Road, Hadley.

Police said they believe those involved in the incident knew each other, but are asking for anybody who saw anything to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, from Telford CID, said: “Our enquiries are very much in their initial stages however we do believe those involved in this incident are known to each other and are carrying out enquiries to locate named suspects.”

Additional patrols are being carried out in the area as police carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIS 715s 111219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org