Four charged in relation to ATM thefts in Telford

Sean Devereux, 30, Liam Doherty, 39, Mark Edwards, 47, and Peter O’Neill, 41, were all arrested on Tuesday following a series of warrants in Merseyside.

Following questioning by Cheshire Constabulary, Devereux of Quarry Green, Northwood; Doherty of Hansby Drive, Liverpool; Edwards of Martland Road, Belle Vale, and O’Neill of Heathfield Road, Wavertree, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal.

The charges relate three ATM burglaries which occurred in Warrington, Wakefield and Telford between October 3 and November 21.

The men have all been remanded in custody and were set to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court today.