Houses and care home expected to be approved

Countryside Properties UK have applied for permission to build the estate on 18 acres of land between Arleston Road and Dawley Road, Arleston, Telford.

Arleston councillor Angela McClements has objected, saying the proposed development is larger than the blueprints said it would be at the outline stage, and it will “surround Arleston Village on three sides”.

Telford and Wrekin’s planning committee will discuss the plans when it meets on Wednesday.

Council officers recommend they vote in favour but are asking the Essex-based developer for more than £500,000 towards education, leisure and transport projects.

The report says: “The application site comprises 7.26 hectares of private open land roughly ‘U-shaped’ at the southern edge of Arleston, just north of the M54.

“This is a full application seeking permission for 105 two-storey dwellings together with a 70 self-contained apartment extra care facility.

“The latter is proposed to be delivered by the not-for-profit provider of retirement accommodation Housing 21.”

Seventeen of the houses will have two-bedrooms, 55 will have three and 33 will have four.

Council planning officers recommend the committee grants full planning permission, on condition the developer contributes £370,720 “towards nearby primary and secondary educational facilities”, £150,000 towards upgrades at nearby play areas and £22,000 covering bus stop improvements and speed monitoring.

Outline planning permission for 103 houses and a 50-unit home was granted in 2012. Cllr McClements, the report says, raised “concerns about the increase in size of this development from previous applications”.

Summarising her objection, it adds: “One of the key concerns of previous applications was the size and dominant nature of the extra care home and the increase in units will only create an increased dominance on the skyline.”

She also raised concerns about “inadequate drains”, which have already caused flooding in the area, and a potential “increase in traffic and congestion” on Arleston Lane and Dawley Road.

Wellington Town Council also object, and their reasons include a “lack of additional community facilities that had been included in the original outline planning approval”, the report says.