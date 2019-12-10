Homes plan for former Charlton School site

Telford and Wrekin Council have applied for outline permission to build the homes north of Harley Close, Dothill, where Charlton School stood until late 2016, when it closed and a replacement on Apley Avenue was completed.

The sports hall still stands, and would be retained for community use along with new football pitches.

Both Dothill councillor Karen Tomlinson and Wellington Town Council are concerned the new homes will exacerbate traffic problems.

The borough’s planning committee will consider the proposal on Wednesday, December 18, and a report before members said the site measures 17 acres and the school buildings stood at the southeast end.

“The northern part of the site sits at a lower level and contains the sports pitches and an existing sports hall, belonging to Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club,” it said.

“The site is located in a predominantly residential area with the surrounding streets characterised by modern red-brick housing.

“However, the wider area also contains large areas of open space and woodland, including Dothill Local Nature Reserve.

“The application seeks outline planning permission for up to 200 units together with access. All other matters are reserved for later consideration.”

Advertising

The new homes will be accessed from Harley Close to the south and Severn Drive to the east.

“The existing sports hall in the centre of the site will be retained with parking provided for the tenants, the Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club."

The application is being heard in a public planning meeting because it is a “major application” where Telford and Wrekin Council is the landowner as well as applicant, the report said. Planning officers recommend the committee vote in favour.

Summarising Cllr Tomlinson’s remarks, the report said the 24 car parking spaces proposed for the sports facilities are “not enough”.

Wellington Town Council did not object, but commented that the entrances to the new estate were “inadequate” as currently planned.

“Harley Close would prove to be a bottleneck” and “extra traffic movements would increase the present difficulties”, the report summarised.