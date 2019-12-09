Telford pupils work together to host first Christmas fair

Business and enterprise students at Thomas Telford School put together a fair and chose Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Telford Crisis Support as their beneficiaries.

Organiser Molly Wingrove, 16, said: “It’s been a lot of hard work, but we’re really pleased at how it went. We wanted to give people a smile this Christmas.”

The students chose the good causes during classes examining the role business plays in supporting charities.

Singers Ellie Cowley and Katie Rabone lending some festive cheer

Simon Topper, assistant executive advisor to Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all the staff, students and local businesses that contributed to making the first ever Thomas Telford School Christmas Enterprise Fair a roaring success.

"Raising money for good causes and giving students valuable experience in organising and running an event is a prime example of what the Thomas Telford School Business Academy is all about.”

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, sad: “We’re so delighted that Thomas Telford School chose us as one of the charities they are supporting this year. Thank you to all the staff, students and parents at Thomas Telford for supporting older people.”

The Cadbury ‘Donate Your Words’ campaign, which has raised thousands of pounds for Age UK, featured videos of celebrities exploring what it means to be lonely. It is estimated that 225,000 older people in the UK can go for a week without speaking to anyone.

To get involved with the Donate Your Words campaign visit www.ageuk.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/donate-your-words/

To learn more about Telford Crisis Support and their foodbank service, visit telfordcrisissupport.org.uk/about/telford-foodbank