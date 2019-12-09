Menu

Man attacked in his home in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A man was attacked in his home in Telford.

The attacker was described as tall, white and wearing orange work trousers.

It happened in Mill Bank, Wellington at about 9pm on Tuesday, December 3.

Now police are calling on anybody who may have seen the attack to come forward.

Those who know anything are asked to call call 101, quoting reference 705s031219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

