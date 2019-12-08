Advertising
Car fire on M54 near Telford
A lane was closed on a motorway near Telford after a car caught fire.
The blaze took place on the M54 westbound between Junctions 5 and 6, near Ketley, shortly after 1pm.
The fire brigade was called for and three engines attended from Telford Central and Wellington.
Emergency services closed a lane while they extinguished the fire, with the car resting on the hard shoulder.
Most Read
Magnificent desolation: Drone captures scene of destruction after Ironbridge cooling towers are brought down
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.