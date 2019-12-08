Menu

Car fire on M54 near Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A lane was closed on a motorway near Telford after a car caught fire.

Photo: Kristie Faye

The blaze took place on the M54 westbound between Junctions 5 and 6, near Ketley, shortly after 1pm.

Photo: Kristie Faye

The fire brigade was called for and three engines attended from Telford Central and Wellington.

Emergency services closed a lane while they extinguished the fire, with the car resting on the hard shoulder.

