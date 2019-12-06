Forty-six new houses planned for site of former Telford school

Grange Park Primary School, which has more than 400 students, moved to new premises on the east side of Grange Avenue, Stirchley, in 2017.

Bromford Housing Association Ltd has applied for permission to build two and three-house terrace blocks on its former site on Calcott, Stirchley, 200 metres away.

Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement by RG+P Architects, submitted on behalf of the Wolverhampton-based social enterprise, said: “The overall vision is to provide a distinctive and high-quality place which enhances the qualities and character of Stirchley, Telford.

“The site is the former Grange Park Primary School that has been relocated nearby. The existing school is now demolished and the remainder of the site consists of hardstanding gravelled surface.”

The proposed homes will be “predominantly semi-detached and terraced properties”, the statement added. One-bedroom properties will have one parking space each, while larger homes will have two.

The plans are under consultation until Thursday, December 26. As well as the parish council, residents of the neighbouring streets Calcott, Calverhall, Churchway and Churncote will also be consulted.