Volunteer snow wardens wanted by Telford council

As winter approaches each year, Telford & Wrekin Council rallies willing volunteers who care about their communities and helping others.

Volunteers are kitted out and trained by the council to clear footpaths and assist vulnerable community members. As well as individuals, community groups, schools and businesses can sign up to become snow wardens.

The service they provide is in addition to the work the council does to grit over 400 kilometres of roads, including bus routes and access roads for emergency services, schools, industrial estates and villages.

Angie Astley, assistant director for neighbourhood services at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Our snow wardens do a great job in our local communities which is very much appreciated by our elderly and more vulnerable residents. We do what we can to clear paths and roads, but our focus has to be on clearing the main routes, which is why the work our Snow Wardens do is so vital.

“Last winter was a mild one, and we are hoping for the same this year. However, knowing that our crews and snow wardens are ready to be mobilised is a huge reassurance to residents. If anyone wants to volunteer as a snow warden, we would love to hear from them. The more volunteers we have, the better.”

More information about becoming a Snow Warden in your neighbourhood here telford.gov.uk/winter