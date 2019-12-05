High street heroes celebrated in Telford campaign

The importance of small high street businesses to the economy of Telford is being recognised as part of a new social media campaign.

The campaign, which will be launched tomorrow, will run throughout the coming year.

The Telford & Wrekin Council campaign will include a series of interviews with the people and businesses on high streets across the borough.

Katherine Kynaston, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director for business, development and employment, said: “The High Street Heroes Campaign is just the latest initiative in the council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, which is having a real impact on the look and feel of our high streets."

Earlier this year, £1m of additional funding was announced to support six key high streets across the borough.

This additional funding will allow more eligible businesses to receive grant support so that they can fill empty retail units, will continue with shop front improvements and will allow us to launch an ambitious new programme of engagement with young people.

Anyone interested in opening an empty unit on the High Street in Wellington, Oakengates or Dawley should contact joy.mcgeown@telford.gov.uk or kathy.mulholland@telford.gov.uk