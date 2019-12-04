Menu

New Telford Burger King to open next week

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A new Burger King restaurant will open in Telford next Thursday.

The fast food chain said the new store at Rampart Way in central Telford, just off Junction 5 of the M54, will mean about 60 new jobs.

Work began on creating the new 86-seater restaurant in late October. It will complete a 'hub' which already includes KFC and Costa Coffee.

Salim Jammohamed, the managing director of Karali, which runs 93 Burger King restaurants, said: "We know the people of Telford love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
