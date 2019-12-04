Historic bridge near Telford scanned by laser in conservation project

The Grade II Listed Aqueduct Bridge in Aqueduct, which includes a plaque of remembrance to the war dead of the village, is the subject of investigations by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The scans are to help engineers understand how to approach future conservation work to the structure.

It dates to 1792 and formed part of the Shropshire Canal which extended from Wrockwardine Wood to Coalport.

According to the Britannia Aqueduct Historical Society, the nearby village took its name from the aqueduct.

It carried the western arm of the Shropshire Canal over the old Wellington to Bridgnorth turnpike road, allowing tub boats to carry cargo between the Shropshire coalfields and the River Severn.

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, this stretch of the canal was the main means of transporting coal supplies to the ironworks at Coalbrookdale. The arrival of the railways in the 1860s heralded the demise of the canals and eventually the aqueduct.

In 2001, the aqueduct was restored and a plaque added to remember the war dead of Aqueduct village.

Telford & Wrekin Council project engineer Nicola Heath said: “This is a much-loved local structure which is of historic importance. Understanding the challenges of its construction and any impact of work done over the decades is key to its preservation, and these are what the 3D images and current investigations will help us with.

“We will then need to look at funding. As the bridge has listed status we are hoping to be able to apply for heritage funding.”