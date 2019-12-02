Advertising
Fifty litres of diesel spills onto Telford petrol station forecourt
Six pumps were closed at a Telford petrol station after 50 litres of diesel flooded onto the forecourt this afternoon.
There were queues on the Wrekin Retail Park as motorists waited their turn on the remaining pumps at Tesco's petrol station.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue was sent to the scene at about 3.30pm to assist in the clean-up. The diesel on the forecourt was absorbed with sand.
The firefighters, from Wellington, were in the area until about 4.15pm.
