watch: Sea of Santas take over Telford Town Park for charity run

Runners donned fancy dress for a fun run today in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The event aims to raise thousands of pounds for the life-saving service which is not funded by the taxpayer.

WATCH: Telford Santa run at Telford Town Park

There were two routes available of 2km or 5km.

Last year, the event raised about £2,500 and the money is still being counted from this year's event.

Runners taking part in the festive fun run

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "The day went really well.

"Everyone was looking very festive.

"We had about 100 people register.

The fun run at Telford Town Park

"Lots of people were dressed up – as well as those dressed as Santa, we had a Christmas tree, elves, an angel, reindeers.

"We also had dogs take part as well. We're very grateful for all the support."

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “Since 1991, the charity has responded to over 54,000 incidents and we average 2,000 missions a year, which, altogether cost more than £9 million.

“It’s thanks to local people having fun and taking part in community events, such as the Telford Christmas Run, that we are able to continue saving lives.”

The three air ambulance helicopters are based at Cosford airbase near Shifnal Shropshire; Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire and Strensham Services on the M5 in Worcestershire.