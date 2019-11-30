Menu

Telford housing development named by nine-year-old schoolgirl

By Toby Neal | Telford | Property | Published:

House about that then...

I chose that... Piper at Rose Meadow

A pupil from a school in Lawley has visited a new housing development after winning a competition to give it a name.

Piper Bodkin, who is nine, came up with the name Rose Meadow for the site in Lawley Village.

Piper, a year four student from Lawley Primary Academy, entered the development naming competition, run by housebuilder Barratt Homes in preparation for the site’s launch.

And Barratt invited Piper to the development to see her name up in lights – or at least on a big sign board – for the first time.

Piper said: “I felt proud, grateful and excited when I found out I won the competition."

Graydon Worthing, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It’s important for our developments to be named something special, to ensure it is remembered by the surrounding community in years to come.

“We are delighted that Piper gave Rose Meadow its wonderful title. It was a pleasure to invite her to the development for the first time to see her winning name displayed across the site.”

Rose Meadow comprises three and four bedroom homes, priced from £185,995.

Property News Telford Local Hubs
