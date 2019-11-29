Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Telford crash

The woman has been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following the crash, which happened at about 2.50pm at Stafford Park 1.

The crash happened outside the storage units, and police closed off the road in all directions for about an hour while the woman received treatment.

Jordan Eddington, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 2.50pm to Stafford Park in Telford to reports of an RTC involving a motorbike and a car.

"We sent an air ambulance from Cosford, and there was a land ambulance and a paramedic officer at the scene.

"A woman, the rider of the bike, was treated for serious injuries. She has been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Two fire crews were also sent to the area from Telford Central. They were there until about 3.25pm.