Residents in Telford to get help staying warm with new service

The Connected for Warmth service is coming to Telford after a bid from Telford & Wrekin Council, and will help people on low income who have high energy bills or poor health.

The service will offer fully-funded gas connections and free first time gas central heating systems to eligible homes.

The money for the scheme will come from the Warm Homes Fund and from Cadent. This is a national fund of £150 million established by National Grid and administered by Affordable Warmth Solutions (AWS).

Fliss Mercer, the Council’s assistant director with responsibility for homes, said: “This funding is excellent news, particularly as today we’re joining National Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, to raise awareness of all the support available for those in fuel poverty.

“Almost one in nine homes in Telford and Wrekin are in fuel poverty, which means they cannot afford to heat their homes to an acceptable level.

“This funding will help eligible households to improve their quality of life and ultimately, their health and wellbeing."

Funding is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Those interested can visit connectedforwarmth.org.uk or call the free helpline on 0800 029 4547.

Jeremy Nesbitt, the Managing Director of AWS said: “We are delighted to support the delivery of fully-funded new gas connections and central heating to eligible homes in Telford and Wrekin.

“The scheme has worked really well in other parts of the country. As such, we believe it will make a huge difference for eligible residents, to make their homes warmer and more comfortable and their energy bills lower.”