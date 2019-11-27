Dozens of trees to be planted at Telford nature reserve

Volunteers who want to get involved in the effort at Dothill Nature Reserve are being invited to get involved on Saturday.

The Friends of Dothill Nature Reserve and social enterprise Telford Woods are being joined by Telford & Wrekin Council officers and volunteers to plant 150 hedgerow trees at the nature reserve.

A mixture of native hedgerow species will be planted along a 50-metre stretch of land, replacing a dilapidated, rusty fence that the Friends have dismantled. The trees have been donated by The Woodland Trust as part of its ‘Free Trees for Schools and Communities’ scheme.

The hedgerow natives, including hawthorn, hazel, holly and dog rose, have been chosen to provide a valuable habitat for wildlife and storing carbon.

Mark Latham, ecologist and green infrastructure specialist at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Great to see these hedgerow species being planted. Hedgerows are fantastic habitats and also act as corridors allowing species to move through the landscape. These are ideal trees for this location and they won’t encroach on the valuable grasslands present.

“Dothill is an area of 41 hectares of green space made up of woodlands, grasslands and lakes, all of which are important habitats for wildlife and beneficial for storing carbon.

"We have good woodland cover in our borough and our trees play a vital part in addressing climate change, absorbing air pollution and reducing the effects of the ‘urban heat island’.

"The grasslands, lakes and pools at Dothill are also vital for biodiversity too and the range of habitats at Dothill ensures our network of green spaces remains complex, connected and dynamic."

Tristan Haynes from Telford Woods said: "As far as the role of trees in addressing climate change goes, the main priority for us in Telford, which was envisaged as a 'Forest City', is ensuring that the significant woodland area we already have benefits local people and wildlife as much as possible.

"Everyone now understands the need for more trees and hedgerows. Hedgerows, hazel coppices and willow withy beds are very sensible ways to enable new planting, as they are easier to look after.”

As well as Saturday’s planting, the Junior Friends of Dothill Nature Reserve based at Dothill Primary School, will be planting the second half of a holly hedge at the reserve on Monday.

Mike Hughes from the Friends of Dothill Local Nature Reserve said: “We are well into our fourth year as a Friend's group and our thanks to all our volunteers and partners for helping us to improve the wildlife habitats on the reserve.

"Trees and hedges are an important habitat on the reserve, as well as the wetland, grassland, flower meadows, streams, pools and ponds.

“We and our school groups are pleased to take part in tree week and if anyone would like to help with the planting, we would love to see them on Saturday."

Saturday’s planting is from 10.30am until noon and all are welcome along to help. Meet at the southern edge of Millennium Wood, at the Admaston end of the reserve. Those wishing to take part are advised to wrap up warm and wear sturdy boots.