Health campaigners to discuss Telford's hospital at Labour party meeting

Academic Dr John Lister will be joined by Gill George, the chairwoman of Shropshire Defend Our NHS, to talk about the issue at Meeting Point House on December 2.

They will be joined by Dylan Harrison, Labour candidate for The Wrekin, and Katrina Gilman, Labour candidate for Telford.

Organisers said the event would allow people to hear from experts about what is happening in Shropshire's NHS.

Mr Harrison said: "In our community, the future of the Princess Royal Hospital is the single most important issue in this election. On doorstep after doorstep, local people are telling us about their fears should the downgrading of our 24/7 A&E and the closure of the Women & Children’s Centre go ahead.

"This event is designed to hear from the experts about what’s happening in Shropshire’s NHS, why it’s happening and what we need to do not just to save our services but also to improve them so that they meet the needs of everyone in the community.”

Mrs Gilman said: "Last week, Boris Johnson came to our town and promised that the PRH’s A&E was safe. It took minutes for his pledge to unravel. When he rolled out of Telford, he left us with the prospect of a downgraded A&E and the loss of our Women & Children’s Centre.

"It doesn’t matter to him but it certainly does to the local people whose lives will be at risk if these plans go through. It shouldn’t be this way and it doesn’t have to be. We’re looking forward to a really important discussion at Meeting Point House before voters make their decisions on December 12.”

The meeting will take place from 6.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend but are asked to register a place via bit.ly/33sbelw due to there being a limited number of places.