Chairman of Telford's CSE inquiry makes video appeal for witnesses to come forward

In a video released online, Tom Crowther QC is urging people to speak to the inquiry about their own experiences.

Victims and survivors, family members and people who have worked in organisations who may have relevant information have all been urged to come forward.

WATCH: The video is available to view at iitcse.com

Last year, Telford and Wrekin Council appointed law firm Eversheds Sutherland as the commissioning body for the inquiry.

In the video Mr Crowther said: “I am asking for your help in our investigations. "We want to talk to anyone who has relevant information about child sexual exploitation within the Telford and Wrekin area.

"I appreciate that these matters can be hard to talk about. Victims and survivors will not want to relive the experiences they've had. Others through sense of shame or guilt may not want to come forward either, but let me suggest some reasons why you should."

He said the inquiry was "truly independent" and nobody will have the power to change the conclusions that he reaches in this report.

“Secondly, we are not a court," he said.

Counselling

"Our trained teams will come and speak to you where you feel comfortable and where you feel safe.

“No victim or survivor will give public evidence in this inquiry and no victim or survivor will be cross-examined, and when you speak to us, you don’t have to be alone."

He said anyone who speaks to the inquiry will also have the opportunity to have counselling.

At the chair’s request, Telford & Wrekin Council has funded a dedicated, confidential support service, run by Base 25, for anyone providing evidence to the inquiry.

Mr Crowther added: "Perhaps the best reason for speaking to us is that this inquiry simply won’t be effective unless you do.

“We’ve already got a vast number of documents from public bodies and we will have more, but unless we hear from you, we risk only having half the story.

“Telford is not unique in suffering from child sexual exploitation, but it is one of the few places that has recognised the problem and, by commissioning this inquiry, has shown that it wants to learn from the past and to ensure that the future is different.”

He added: "Speak to us in confidence because we can't do this without you."