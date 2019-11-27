Menu

Broken down car closes lane of M54 slip road

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A broken down car was causing some traffic issues coming off a junction of the M54 this morning.

The car broke down on the slip road at Junction 3 heading towards Cosford and Albrighton. It was first reported just before 7am.

One lane of the slip road towards the roundabout was closed while the car was moved.

Some congestion was reported on the slip road as a result of the lane closure.

