Boxing raffle in aid of Shropshire seven-year-old with leukaemia

Fundraiser Lee Ellis has joined forces with Telford former world champion Richie Woodhall to raise money for Liam Finazzi.

Liam, from Much Wenlock, contracted a virus while being treated for leukaemia which has left him unable to speak and needing a wheelchair.

The glove, donated by Richie, commemorates Calzaghe’s final fight in 2008. His victory over American legend Jones allowed him to retire with his 100 per cent record intact, and Calzaghe has added the legend ‘46-0’ beneath his signature.

Liam, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s leukaemia in December, 2016, just days after his fifth birthday.

Two days later he was transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, spending Christmas – and the next four months – receiving treatment.

During his treatment, while his immune system was affected, Liam contracted the virus.

His father Andy said any money raised would be used to help with Liam’s therapy.

“The NHS provides one session of physio a week, but we’re paying for extra physio, speech and cognitive therapies, which cost £90 a day,” he said.

"It was very difficult because before he got leukaemia he was a perfectly fit and healthy boy.”

Richie said: “The glove is very special because Joe’s last ever fight was at Madison Square Garden New York against legendary Roy Jones Junior in 2008, which he won.

"Both of them have signed it which makes it unique.

"I haven’t seen one with both signatures on it but I know it’s genuine as it was me who got them to sign it.”

Lee said he would be selling tickets for £10 a time, and expected to raise at least £200 from the raffle.

A date for the raffle is yet to be announced.

For more information telephone Lee on 07539 083969, email him on Lee_Ellis82@hotmail.com or contact him on Twitter @Big_Ginge82