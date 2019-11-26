Violent crime on the agenda at Telford conference

A Working Together to Reduce Serious Violent Crime conference was held at Telford's International Centre last Friday.

Organised by the borough’s Community Safety Partnership, the conference shared progress in tackling county lines, misuse of drugs, early intervention and prevention, effective law enforcement and criminal justice response.

The objectives of the conference included to promote and encourage engagement while tackling serious violence in the borough; enhance knowledge and awareness of local provisions; and reduce serious violence.

Speakers included Telford's Local Policing Commander Superintendent Paul Moxley; Helen Gordos, a national modern slavery and human trafficking tactical advisor with the National Crime Agency; Will Linden from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and Ben Butler, a member of the Steerclear youth knife intervention team.

A series of workshops looked at the root causes of knife crime, modern slavery and exploitation with examples of real life experiences and new approaches to safeguarding reducing the risk to the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Knife Angel

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council's assistant director for customer and neighbourhood services, said: “The conference is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce serious violent crime, especially knife crime as this can be devastating for victims, offenders and their families.

“Tackling these issues through education and awareness can make the borough a safer place to live and work.

“Knife crime is a national issue and we cannot tackle this without the support of West Mercia Police and the community."

To increase awareness of knife crime the council is hosting the Knife Angel in Southwater in March 2020.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “Earlier this year West Mercia Police launched its knife crime strategy Calling Time on Knife Crime following a successful pilot in Telford with partnership working very much at the heart of this.

“Tackling serious violence is not just about taking enforcement action but it is also about education and raising awareness.

"It’s important we all work together to look at the root causes so that these can be addressed and forums such as this conference give us a great opportunity to do that.”